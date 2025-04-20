Second farm vehicle death of weekend reported

Photo: RNZ/Reece Baker

A person has died after a farm vehicle incident near Taupō.

Emergency services were called to a property on State Highway 5 in Wairakei shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday.

One person was found deceased when the police had arrived.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe was being notified.

It is the second person to have died on a farm on Saturday after another person was killed following an incident with a tractor in Clutha.

Police said they were called to the property in Kononi around 2.20pm.