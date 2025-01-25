Serious injuries after crash in Christchurch

Police at the scene in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon. Photos: Daniel Alvey

Police are reporting serious injuries resulting from a two-vehicle crash in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei this afternoon.

In a statement police said emergency services were called responding to "a serious crash" on Buchanans Rd, about 1.40pm.

"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries."

Buchanans Rd is closed between both the Vanguard Rd intersections and the intersection with Hei Hei Rd.

Motorists were advised to take an alternate route and expect delays.

- APL