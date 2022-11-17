Shock over unexplained death at family home

Police are investigating an unexplained death at a property on Mita Rd, Silverdale, north of Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

Residents are shocked and upset by an “unexplained” death at a family home where a second person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police have been investigating a person’s death at a Mita Rd house in Silverdale, north of Auckland.

A neighbour said the people who lived at the house were a “nice, friendly and a private family”.

She said she was “shocked and sad” about what happened.

Another neighbour who lived on the street behind the house said she had never heard arguments or been concerned about the family.

“They’ve been in contact with us in the past and they seemed nice.

“They were happy and a wonderful family. I believe they recently had a baby.”

A police officer could be seen outside the house yesterday morning.

Two detectives were also seen exiting the house.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said officers were in attendance after a person died and a second person had suffered injuries in Silverdale on Tuesday afternoon.

“At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained,” he said.

“A second person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

McNeill said police were in the very early stages of making inquiries into the circumstances of what had occurred.

“We can reassure the community we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation.”

The house where police focused their investigation is part of a sprawling subdivision in Silverdale, about 30km north of Auckland