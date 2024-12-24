Ski pole found in search for missing climbers

Missing climbers Kurt Blair and Carlo Romero. Photo: Supplied

Police have conducted another search on Aoraki Mount Cook today for the three climbers missing since December 2.

Police had earlier called off the search for Americans Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero and an unnamed Canadian national on December 6.

Due to a change in the weather, police, alongside Search and Rescue staff and Department of Conservation, conducted a further search at a "location of interest" on the mountain.

Staff travelled up the mountain via helicopter, and while the search for the men was unsuccessful, a ski pole was found.

Police said they had been in contact with the families of the three men, to update them on today's search efforts.

They said they were continuing to follow the process to formally suspend the search; however, they remained poised to reactivate it if fresh information or credible sightings were reported.