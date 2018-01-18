Spate of serious crashes on North Island roads

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died and at least eight other people have been injured in separate crashes across the North Island this afternoon.
Police said a person died at the scene of a crash on State Highway 1 north of Manakau, Horowhenua, after two cars collided at 5.30pm.
Elsewhere, emergency services were called to a two-car crash on Wairakei Dr near Taupo shortly before 5pm.
A St John spokeswoman said one person was in a critical condition and two others serious after the crash. All three were taken to Waikato Hospital, she said.
Two drivers were injured after their vehicles crashed on State Highway 3 at Tariki, near New Plymouth.
They have been taken to Taranaki Hospital in a serious condition.
Earlier, three people were injured, one critically, in a crash northeast of Whangarei.
Police said the accident happened at around 2.15pm on Ngunguru Rd, between Coalhill Lane and Waipoka Rd.