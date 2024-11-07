StarJam closes due to funding woes

StarJam provided music, dance and performance opportunities to young disabled people. Photo: Supplied / StarJam

Children's charity StarJam has closed, saying it cannot secure ongoing funding.

Earlier this year, the charity - which gave young people with disabilities free opportunities in music, dance and performance - raised $165,000 in an emergency appeal. But its financial problems continued and in October, it scaled back its services.

StarJam's board of trustees announced on Wednesday night that it had had laid off its workers and immediately ceased all its workshops and programmes.

"This is a heartbreaking decision, but it is the only responsible course of action given the financial instability," chief executive Gilli Sinclair said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from our Jammers, staff, volunteers, and donors over the years."

She said despite efforts to reduce costs and diversify revenue, the charity faced persistent financial challenges and was unable to secure the ongoing funding needed to continue.

Rising operational expenses and limited funding options left it unable to sustain its work.

"We cost about $130,000 a month for the 80 workshops across the country, so that was a long way to supporting us, but is unable to keep us with ongoing, sustainable support," she said.

"We are devastated, we are devastated for our staff, but particularly for our jammers, who love StarJam.

"For many of our jammers, it is their favourite opportunity every week, and we are devastated we have to do this to them.

"We are so sorry it's ended this way. It's not a choice we would have willingly made, but I think the board has acted responsibly by looking at all options and making a very difficult decision."

The liquidation process would begin once interim liquidators were appointed by the court, expected early next week, Sinclair said.

Employee entitlements, as well as the claims of all other creditors, would be determined at that time.