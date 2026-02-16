Floodwaters surround a home in Akaroa. Photo: RNZ

A local State of Emergency has been declared in Banks Peninsula as heavy rain causes flooding, slips, fallen trees and communication outages in the area.

The declaration was made by Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger at noon today.

"This decision allows us to keep people safe by engaging all resources into responding quickly to problems that may arise. This is one of the best ways we can protect the community, by declaring a local State of Emergency.

"We anticipated the weather easing off, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened, and isn't forecast to begin easing until 6pm. So, declaring will mean we can ensure we have access to any resources required during the response,” Mauger said.

Earlier, a driver had to be rescued after their car got stuck in floodwaters in Banks Peninsula as heavy rain lashes parts of Canterbury.

Wild weather that originated in the North lsland has moved south, bringing heavy rain to eastern parts of the South Island. However, south-to-southwest gales over central New Zealand were easing.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said crews were called to the rescue operation on State Highway 75 in Little River about 11.30pm yesterday and arrived in 20 minutes.

They were able to rescue the only occupant of the car, but the vehicle remained in the water today.

Walklin said fire crews responded to 16 weather-related incidents in Banks Peninsula last night, including the rescue, mostly in Little River.

More than 280mm has fallen on parts of the Banks Peninsula since last night.

Boil water notice issued

Christchurch City Council has issued a boil water notice for Wainui on Banks Peninsula due to damage caused by floods.

It said the local water supply infrastructure had been damaged, and it couldn't guarantee the water was safe.

Tests are yet to confirm any contamination, but the council advised people to boil any water used for drinking, preparing food, washing utensils, making ice and brushing teeth.

Bringing water to a boil for one minute is enough to kill bacteria.

Water does not need to be boiled for bathing and laundry, but people are warned not to swallow any water while showering.

Farmer rescues stranded sheep

Farmer Sir David Carter said more than 250mm of rain fell overnight at his property.

"The rain gauge was overflowing this morning. I've never seen so much rain and I've been farming here for 40 years."

A farm worker wades in to rescue stranded sheep after huge downpours at Teddington, Banks Peninsula. Photo: Supplied

Carter said paddocks were flooded and trees were are down, which left him stranded on the farm.

"We moved stock to higher ground last night because we knew this was coming, but a farm assistant had to swim nine sheep to safety at 6.30am.

"I'd say there will be slips on the hills but we won't know the extent of the damage until the rain stops."

He said he didn't think they had had stock losses.

Widespread flooding

MetService has issued a orange heavy rain warning for the area until 6pm tonight with a further 60 to 80mm of rain expected.

SH75 between Christchurch and Akaroa remained closed at Tai Tapu due to flooding and slips. There is widespread flooding in Akaroa.

MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino says persistent rain was expected to fall on the Banks Peninsula for much of the rest of the day before easing.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Christchurch (apart from Banks Peninsula), and Canterbury Plains between the Rangitata River and Amberley from 8am until 3pm today.

Rain, with heavy falls was forecast for Christchurch in the morning before gradually easing to the odd shower in the evening. Strong southwesterlies would ease early tonight, MetService said.

Heathcote breaks its banks

Richard Tillbury who lives on Riverlaw Terrace next to the Heathcote River said the waterway had breached its banks.

He says it has likely entered his garage and is getting close to his house.

The Heathcote River has breached its banks onto Eastern Terrace and Riverlaw Terrace near Waltham Road bridge. Photo: RNZ

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger warned people not to travel unless they had to.

"It might be a lot of rain, but it's not for a long time, so we're keeping an eye on it and hoping for the best.

"Keep an eye out for slips and water running off hills where it doesn't normally run off a hill and report it, because that's where slips and dropouts will start to occur."

The Christchurch City Council said it was closely watching the weather, and roading crews had been on standby overnight.

A tree was down on the Governors Bay-Teddington Rd, near Allandale, this morning. Photo: RNZ

An RNZ reporter said large parts of the Allandale Reserve near Governors Bay were flooded, while water had been streaming down the hill between Lyttelton and Governors Bay.

Diamond Harbour School on Banks Peninsula is closed. A resident told RNZ the closure was due to the main road into the area being closed, and teachers who live out of the area not being able to get in.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch for Dunedin (east of Pukerangi) would linger for longer and was due to expire at 9pm today.

In the North Island, MetService had also issued heavy swell warnings for the Wellington and Wairarapa coasts from midday today, saying large waves and dangerous sea conditions are expected. Coastal inundation was possible about exposed coasts.