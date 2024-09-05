Sunshine turning to wind and rain for the weekend

Photo: Getty Images

Enjoy the sunshine while you can because it will not be around come this weekend.

MetService is forecasting a return of wind and rain once the working week is over.

Thursday and Friday will see sun and dry conditions for most places, but wetter conditions are expected to arrive on Saturday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said: "We'll see wetter conditions developing over the western South Island later [on Friday] - a precursor to the next weather system arriving early Saturday."

MetService said Westland would wake to rain on Saturday morning - with it expected to be heavy in the ranges.

It will continue to spread north over the course of the day, affecting Grey, Buller, Tasman and Nelson by the evening.

The North Island can also expect rain on Saturday and into Sunday - but it should clear by Sunday afternoon.

MetService said: "Beginning early Saturday, vigorous westerly to northwesterly winds will sweep over the South Island and lower North Island, with several strong wind watches already in place.

"The Canterbury high country is expected to bear the brunt of the most intense winds. These winds are expected to ease by Sunday, although some areas may continue to experience breezy conditions."

MetService said Thursday was the coldest morning felt in weeks - but temperatures were set to rise.

"By Saturday, eastern regions could even see mid-20s temperatures, driven by westerly winds ahead of the incoming weather system. Once it moves through, temperatures are expected to return to the seasonal September norm."

Strong wind watches in place as of 2pm Thursday:

Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua District from noon to midnight on Saturday, 7 September

Canterbury High Country from 7am on Saturday, 7 September until 2am Sunday, 8 September

Fiordland, and inland Southland and Otago, from 9am Saturday, 7 September until 7am Sunday, 8 September

Coastal Southland and Clutha, including Stewart Island, from 2am Saturday, 7 September until 9am Sunday, 8 September

Heavy rain watches in place as of 2pm Thursday: