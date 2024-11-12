Swimmer pulled from rip at Auckland beach dies

Piha Beach. File photo

A swimmer has died after being pulled from a rip at West Auckland's Piha Beach this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a report came through about 3.30pm.

CPR was given to the person on the beach, but they died near the scene, the spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones."

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) said two lifeguards responded, and a second person had also been rescued.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.

Warning issued

The death came as SLSNZ issued a message to the public about never underestimating the conditions after a near-miss also at Piha Beach.

There had been a "dramatic" rescue at Piha on Monday, SLSNZ chief executive Steve Fisher said, which led him to issue a reminder about safety around water.

Two lifeguards were training on the beach when they saw three people on boogie boards in a deeper area of the shore bed, Fisher said.

The lifeguards offered the three young men help but they refused the offer, not realising the danger they were in.

Moments later, a large wave swept the men off their boards and into the water.

"Panic set in. Without their floatation devices, the men realised their predicament and began shouting and wildly waving their arms in the air," Fisher said.

The lifeguards were able to get the men back to shore but they had swallowed a lot of water and had to be taken to hospital.

"People drown at unpatrolled beaches. Don't overestimate your abilities, and don't underestimate the conditions. Please swim between the flags at a patrolled beach. If the flags aren't up, don't go in," Fisher said.

"It's always better to be safe than sorry. Each fatal drowning in New Zealand leaves families, whānau, and communities devastated. We all have a responsibility to address our drowning toll, and the best way to do that is by making sensible decisions when it comes to our coastlines."