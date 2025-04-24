Teen charged with murder of US student at Auckland bus stop

Kyle Whorrall was killed at a bus stop on St Johns Rd in Meadowbank, Auckland. Photo: SUPPLIED

A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder and aggravated robbery of US student Kyle Whorrall at an Auckland bus stop.

Police announced the teen's arrest on Thursday morning.

A 32-year-old North Shore woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and she will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Whorrall, who was a PhD student, was attacked at a bus stop on St Johns Road in Meadowbank on Saturday night.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have described it as "a senseless attack".

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police on Tuesday afternoon obtained further information about a black SUV that they had been looking for.

"I can confirm we have now located this vehicle on the North Shore, and it has been seized by police with a detailed forensic examination under way."

Police had also executed a search warrant at a Beach Haven address.

"A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and murder," Det Insp Baldwin said.

"He will be appearing in the Auckland Youth Court today."

Det Insp Baldwin said police were aware there were other occupants in the SUV at the time the victim was attacked.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to locate these persons of interest, and I encourage them to do the right thing and come into their nearest police station or phone us."

Officers appreciated the support from the St Johns community, and further afield.

"There has been a stream of information that has come into us, and we are working through this.

"We value and appreciate the community support," Det Insp Baldwin said.

Police were still seeking information on a white Toyota ute, which had been cut off by the SUV.

"I want to reiterate to those occupants that they are witnesses, and their information is important to our investigation," Det Insp Baldwin said.

"Please come forward at the earliest opportunity."

Meanwhile, former professors in the US have paid tribute to Whorrall, describing him as "soft-spoken, polite, and enthusiastic".

A former tutor of the PhD student said the entomology community in California had been rocked by the news.