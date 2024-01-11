Teen rescued after fall on rocks at swimming hole

Charlie's Rock is a popular swimming hole in Kerikeri. Photo: Supplied / Peter de Graaf

A teenage girl has been rescued by helicopter after falling on rocks at a popular swimming hole in Northland.

The accident occurred at Charlie's Rock on the Waipapa River in Kerikeri about 3.50pm today.

A police spokeswoman said the 15-year-old fell about six metres onto rocks, hurting her head and hips.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter winched her out of the swimming hole, which is accessible only on foot, just before 6pm.

She was flown to hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

A LandSAR search and rescue team was also sent to the area in case she needed to be carried out.

A witness said the girl was intending to jump, hesitated, and fell down the rocks.

She was conscious but complained of being unable to feel her legs, he said.

Charlie's Rock is a deep swimming hole formed by a waterfall dropping over the edge of an ancient lava flow.

A series of rocks about five to six metres above the water are popular jumping-off points but accidents have occurred in the past.

It is accessed by a 15-minute walking track along the river which starts on Landing Road, near Waipapa Landing.