Third home searched in connection with missing woman

Police are searching a third property in connection with the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao, as her alleged kidnapper is set to appear in court.

Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday. She has not been found but her cellphone was located on the city's Southern Motorway on Friday.

On Sunday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said a man had been charged with kidnapping in relation to the ongoing investigation into Bao’s disappearance.

The man was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

This morning, Reeves said police were searching a third property on Trevor St, in Hornby. The house is currently listed for sale by Harcourts.

A listing for the home says the owners are “already calling Aussie home so that brings this home to the market”.

“Be the one to enjoy all the hard work that my vendors have completed. Stripped back to the frames post-quake, this home is waiting for you to make memories of your own.”

As of Sunday evening, Bao was still missing.

The New Zealand Herald understands the man who is due in court today was arrested at an airport and was planning to leave the country.

As part of inquiries into the disappearance of Yanfei Bao, police are seeking sightings of this vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101. Photo: NZ Police

Reeves said the investigation was ongoing, and several people were assisting police with inquiries.

“As part of those inquiries, police are seeking sightings of a vehicle a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

“We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday, July 19 in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs and New Brighton.”

On Saturday evening, Reeves said the investigation resulted in a vehicle of interest being seized and search warrants being executed at two addresses, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

“As a result, several people are assisting police with inquiries.”

The Wigram property is on Iroquois Pl, where Bao’s car was found on Wednesday.

Police left the Iroquois Pl property on Sunday afternoon.

A man who was at the home police were searching declined to comment when approached by the Herald on Sunday.

“I know nothing and I don’t think I can say anything.”

“I totally don’t know what happened.”

Asked if he knew Bao, the man said “no”.

“No comment, sorry, I don’t know.”