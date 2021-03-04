Threatening to kill charge after Christchurch mosques threat

The Al Noor Mosque (pictured) and one in Linwood were both threatened online earlier this week. Photo: ODT files

A man has been charged with threatening to kill over messages posted online about two Christchurch mosques.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said police arrested two people today following threats made on 4chan about Christchurch mosques. The other man was released this evening without charge.

"Any message of hate or people wanting to cause harm, they will be held to account."

Fifty-one people were murdered and a further 40 injured at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019 in the worst-ever terror attack in New Zealand's history.

Price said he understood the message had been removed from 4Chan.

Price said it was "always a concern" something like this comes, whether it was the anniversary of the mosque shooting or not.

The only charge the man is facing right now is the threatening to kill charge, but Price anticipates there will be more charges laid.

Price couldn't comment on the nature of the threat.

"It's very concerning for me and for New Zealanders as a whole. Most New Zealanders are peace-abiding. Any threat...is not the New Zealand way"

He said police are not looking at anyone else in regard to the matter.

Police raided a property in the Christchurch suburb of St Albans. Officers can be seen taking computer equipment from the property and loading it into police vehicles.

"Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated - it's not the Kiwi way," Price said.

The second anniversary of the attack on the mosque is approaching later this month.

Last year the 30-year-old a terrorist who attacked the mosques admitted murdering 51 men, women and children. He also admitted 40 charges of attempted murder relating to the two attacks - and pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.