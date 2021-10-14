Thursday, 14 October 2021

Three injured in serious crash near Ashburton

    Three people have been injured in a crash that closed State Highway 1 near Ashburton.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said SH1 was closed after the three-car crash near Wilkin St in Tinwald about 11.30am today.

    The spokesman said three people were trapped in one vehicle but had been freed by 12.20pm.

    Photo: Daniel Tobin
    Photo: Daniel Tobin
    A St John spokesperson said two people were seriously injured and another was in a moderate condition.

    Three ambulances and two helicopters were sent to the scene.

    The injured were taken to Ashburton Hospital. From there, the two seriously hurt would be airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

    Photo: Daniel Tobin
    Photo: Daniel Tobin
    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said  traffic was backed up "considerably" after the crash.

    "Expect delays and please follow the direction of emergency services until this has been resolved."

     

     

