Tiny problem: Dog gets head stuck in kennel

Tiny, a beloved pet and curious canine had somehow got his head wedged in the hole at the top of a 1000-litre tank that had been converted into a kennel. Photo: NZ Police

A pet dog’s curious behaviour has landed him a visit from the police.

Counties Manukau Police were called when Tiny the not-so-small pooch got his head stuck through the roof of his kennel.

Tiny’s owners had converted a 1000-litre container tank into a kennel for their pet but when his human mum arrived home on Friday, she found him with his head poking through the roof and feet barely touching the ground.

In a panic Tiny’s owner called out loudly for help but no one heard.

Fire and Emergency cut the remaining part of his kennel from around Tiny's neck. Photo: NZ Police

She climbed into the kennel to hold Tiny up in a bid to try and stop him from stressing. She called 111 and officers quickly rushed to the scene.

Police officers borrowed a saw from a garden shed to cut Tiny free from the homemade kennel.

But his ordeal wasn’t over: he now had part of the kennel firmly stuck around his neck.

It's safe to say Tiny won't be getting stuck any longer. Photo: NZ Police

Fire and Emergency were then called to help cut the remaining piece of kennel from around his neck.

Sergeant Phill Moody says everyone was pleased the ruff situation was resolved successfully.

“Tiny was thankfully unharmed and happy to be free. He gave the staff plenty of licks and cuddles to say thank you.”