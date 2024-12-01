Track to Cathedral Cove open after two years

Cathedral Cove is known for its natural rock arch. Photo: supplied

Access to a popular Coromandel beach has re-opened in time for summer after almost two years of repairs.

The walking track to Cathedral Cove had been closed since February 2023 after severe weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle, caused extensive damage.

The beach, known for its natural rock arch, has only been accessible by boat since.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said $1.4 million in funding from the international visitor levy was dedicated to restoring the track.

Potaka said the cove was important for the recovery of the region's tourism industry.

"Mautohe Cathedral Cove plays an important role in supporting the local economy and this reopening is an exciting step in the region's tourism recovery following storms and Covid-19.

"Visitors to the area are predicted to bring an estimated $12 million into the region annually."

The area had previously attracted an estimated 250,000 walkers each year, he said.

The repairs were an initial solution to get the track open for the summer. Work to strengthen its resilience to future extreme weather was under way, the minister said.

"The second stage of development is intended to provide more resilient access to better withstand ongoing challenges from strong weather and land movement over the long-term."

Potaka thanked staff from the Department of Conservation - Te Papa Atawhai, tangata whenua Ngāti Hei, the local community, civic leaders, contractors and others who worked to get the track open for public enjoyment.

"This hike offers spectacular coastal views and is truly one of the most stunning beaches the world has to offer."