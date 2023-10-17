Train ploughs into car fleeing police in Christchurch

The scene in Christchurch this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are making inquiries into a collision between a stolen car and a multiple-wagon train passing through a crossing in Christchurch early today.

The Toyota Prius involved, driven by what The New Zealand Herald understands were “a couple of teens” had been fleeing police before it was struck by the train on Lincoln Rd in Addington.

It’s understood a youth was driving through the level crossing when the car was struck, causing severe damage.

It was earlier reported that the vehicle had been abandoned on the tracks.

The train was left halted on the tracks until it was slowly driven away shortly before 8am, after which the car was winched on to the back of a truck.

According to police, the Prius was one of two vehicles that were spotted by officers on nearby Blenheim Rd about 4am.

Both cars fled before police said they could signal the vehicles to stop, but a pursuit was not initiated.

A short time later, police said they heard the train and the car had collided.

“Inquiries are continuing, but [...] the vehicle was being driven at the time it collided with the train,” a police spokesman told NZME this morning.

“Police are now speaking with a person of interest and inquiries are continuing to locate the second vehicle.”

At the scene of the accident this morning, the silver Prius was seen lying on the side of the tracks with its rear completely crumpled.

The Serious Crash Unit investigated and police closed Lincoln Rd’s entrance to Moorhouse Ave, causing heavier congestion than normal given the stretch of road is a popular route for morning commuters.

Debris scattered across the tracks and gravel included pieces of the car and what appeared to be child’s clothing.

A nearby store owner had spoken to police shortly after the accident. He told the Herald the car involved had driven under the barriers which, at the time, were down signalling a train was coming.

“It was a couple of teens,” he said.

KiwiRail said in a statement the collision occurred at approximately 3.30am, and the shunt service - which is a smaller locomotive - was en route to Middleton before its journey was disrupted.

It had been carrying cargo from Lyttelton at the time.

“Our driver is uninjured and is receiving support, which is standard in any collision,” a KiwiRail spokesperson said.

“The level crossing has barrier arms...the collision also damaged the train signals at the crossing.”

People were asked to avoid the area as news of the accident was reported.