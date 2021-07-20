Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Tram and bus collide in Christchurch

    A bus and a tram have collided in central Christchurch. Photo: Supplied
    A bus and tram have collided in central Christchurch.

    The incident happened near Cathedral Square at about noon on Tuesday.

    Stuff has reported the crash was on Worcester St, near the Distinction Hotel.

     

