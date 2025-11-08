Trampers airlifted from massive vegetation fire

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on the Tongariro crossing. Photo: RNZ / Hamish Cardwell

Trampers have been airlifted from a massive vegetation fire in the Tongariro Forest Park.

Thirteen crews of firefighters from eight brigades are working on the fire supported by helicopters with monsoon buckets.

Assistant Commander Nick West says the fire is impacting an estimated 300 hectares and is burning in the direction of Mount Ngauruhoe.

It was not under control, he said.

Trampers are being airlifted from the Maungatepopo Hut, on the Tongariro Crossing.

A helicopter is continuing to check the area for any other walkers.

State Highway 47 is closed between the intersections with SH48 and SH46.

The fire was reported at 3.15pm on SH47 just north of the junction with SH48.

Fenz had no information about how it started.

- Allied Media