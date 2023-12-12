Transport Agency directed to stop blanket speed limit reductions

Photo: RNZ

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has issued a directive to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and councils around the country to cease blanket speed limit reductions.

This week, the coalition has removed the mandatory requirement and deadline for authorities to submit and then implement speed management plans.

In a statement, Brown said work would begin on a new policy ensuring speed limits took into account travel times and the views of local communities as well as safety.

"Our coalition government wants to see a transport system that boosts productivity and economic growth and allows New Zealanders to get to where they want to go, faster and safer."

Variable speed limits would be allowed on roads approaching schools during pick-up and drop-off times, rather than permanent reductions, Brown said.

"I am writing to Road Controlling Authorities throughout the country to notify them of the changes and to advise them that work has begun on the new [policy].

"This allows them to stop work on current speed management plans until the [policy] is put in place."