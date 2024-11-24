Two dead, two critically injured in Auckland crashes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have died and two others have been critically injured in separate crashes in Auckland's Takanini and Waitoki.
Police said two people who were in a car together died after a crash involving a truck and two cars, in Takanini.
The crash, at the intersection of Great South Rd and Walter Strevens Dr, was reported about 12:25am today.
The driver of the second car had minor injuries, and the driver of the truck was uninjured.
Earlier, police were called about 10pm on Saturday to a two-car crash on Kahikatea Flat Rd in Waitoki, northwest Auckland.
Both drivers were in a critical condition and taken to Auckland Hospital.