Two fatal crashes before Labour weekend begins

Photo: ODT files

Two people have died in separate crashes just hours before the official long holiday weekend road toll began.

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Pākaraka, in Whanganui, about 1.30pm today.

Another person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

One person also died in a crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Shoemaker Rd, at Waipu in Northland, about 1.55pm.

The official road toll period began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday.

Five people died during the Labour Day weekend last year.