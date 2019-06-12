Two hurt after crash in Wellington tunnel

Police said the single-vehicle crash n the Mt Victoria Tunnel occurred just after 6am. Photo: NZ Herald/file

Two people have been injured in a crash - one critically - that had closed Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel, paralysing the capital during the morning rush hour.

The tunnel, a main link between the city and the eastern suburbs, has been shut in both directions since 6am.

The two-car crash happened in Paterson St on the city side of the tunnel.

One person has critical injuries, while a second has moderate injuries.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they transported two people to Wellington Hospital.

Motorists were advised to detour through Newtown or to head around the bays.

Buses were experiencing delays, and Wellington Airport is advising customers catching a flight to plan ahead.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just after 6am.

A spokesperson said fire crews freed a person who was trapped in a vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit is on site.