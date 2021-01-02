Two South Island Lotto players win $2.8m each

Powerball’s winning streak continues with two lucky players from Twizel and Te Anau each taking home $2,833,333 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at The Market Store in Twizel and Fresh Choice Te Anau and is made up of $2.5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winners are the first Powerball winners of 2021, and come a week after a lucky player from Oamaru scored themselves $18.25 million with Powerball First Division. The winner spent the New Year break celebrating their life-changing win, as they let the news sink in.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.