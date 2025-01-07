'Unprecedented number' of submissions on Treaty Principles Bill

Photo: RNZ

An "unprecedented number" of submissions was made to Parliament's website on Monday, as the deadline to submit on the Treaty Principles Bill draws close.

Today is the final day to submit on the Bill, with the opportunity for the New Zealand public to have their say closing at 11.59pm.

The legislation - which proposes to rewrite the treaty principles as they are defined by the courts - has attracted widespread opposition and criticism.

Tens of thousands of people marched against the legislation when it passed its first reading in Parliament, at the end of last year.

RNZ has heard from people who have encountered problems while trying to send through their submissions on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Some received an error message when they attempted to send through their submission, while others were unable to reach the final page to submit it at all.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, David Wilson, said the website submission portal was open and working correctly, but he acknowledged some people had experienced some difficulties.

"Yesterday, some submitters may have encountered an error message or other issue while making a submission due to an unprecedented number of submissions made in a single day," Wilson said.

"If users do encounter an error message or other issue, please wait and try again in a few minutes."

Wilson said staff would be able to assist with any repeated issues on Wednesday, when the Office of the Clerk reopened, and the deadline for submissions made via the website remained 11.59pm on Tuesday.

He could not provide any details about the number of submissions it had received, as that information remained confidential until they had been presented to the committee.

The office has not yet responded to RNZ's questions about what happens to the submissions of those who have been unable to have their say due to issues with the website portal, considering staff would not be available to help until submissions had closed.