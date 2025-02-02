US senator corrected over false Israeli visa claims

Winston Peters (left) has hit out at Ted Cruz over allegations of immigration requirements for Israelis visiting New Zealand. Photos: RNZ /Getty Images

Kiwi diplomats in the United States have contacted Texas Senator Ted Cruz to clarify New Zealand's treatment of Israeli visitors, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

Cruz posted on X, sharing a story by Israeli media outlet Haaretz, which incorrectly stated every Israeli must detail their military service to receive a visitor's visa for New Zealand.

He questioned whether New Zealand should be treated as a "normal ally", and said the country punishes Israelis.

Peters replied that the story was fake news.

His spokesperson told RNZ that the New Zealand embassy in the US had contacted Cruz to alert him that the story is incorrect. They were not criticising the Senator, just letting him know the article was wrong.

The spokesperson also said Haaretz had acknowledged it made a mistake after it was contacted by Immigration New Zealand.

Haaretz seems to have deleted its post on X linking to the story, but the story itself remains online.

The Times of Israel also reported this week that Israelis entering New Zealand were required to detail their military service.

Immigration New Zealand's deputy chief operating officer Jeannie Melville said it had been in regular communication with Haaretz since Saturday afternoon asking it to correct its reporting.

"We have sought an urgent update to the article as it is unfairly affecting New Zealand's reputation," she said.

"No correction has yet been published, although a New Zealand Government response has been added to the story. We have not at this stage been in contact with any other overseas media outlets."

Melville said there may be some circumstances when officials need extra information to ensure visitors meet the requirements for entering the country, like details of their military service.

"But... it is not correct to say that every Israeli wanting to visit New Zealand is asked to provide details of their military service," she said.

Israel is a visa waiver country, which means travellers do not need a visitor visa if they are in the country for less than three months. However, they do need to complete electronic travel authority declarations to enter New Zealand, Melville said.

Since October 7 in 2023, Immigration NZ has approved 809 of 944 applications received from Israeli nationals across both temporary and residence visa applications.

Cruz has been approached for comment.

The Israeli Ambassador to New Zealand, Ran Yaakoby, declined to comment.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was not available to comment.