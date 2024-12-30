Veteran TV3 news journalist Bob McNeil dies

Bob McNeil. Photo: Bob McNeil via RNZ

Veteran Kiwi TV journalist Bob McNeil has died.

McNeil began his career in newspapers and radio but was best known for his 20-year stint as a reporter on TV3 - a role that took him to countless countries and made him a household name in New Zealand.

Colleagues paying tribute on social media this morning recalled his kindness, humour and empathy for the people he interviewed.

Veteran TVNZ Pacific reporter Barbara Dreaver described him as "a damn fine journo and a gentleman", while former TV3 investigative reporter Karen Rutherford said he was "one of the kindest, most genuine journos with such great wit".

Journalist David Farrier described meeting McNeil in 2020, when his old friend and mentor was already battling Alzheimer's disease.

"He was the master of forming trusted relationships with pretty much anyone, loved, loved, loved stories, and using humour as a way to tell them," Farrier said.

McNeil's first job out of school was at the Taranaki Daily News in New Plymouth.

He trained at Palmerston North Teachers College in 1961-1962, and taught at various schools, mostly in Taranaki, until 1970.

In that year he took a job at Radio Waikato in Hamilton, covering major news events such as the Springbok tour protests while working at 1ZH. In 1987 he joined radio 1ZB in Auckland.

A few years later, in 1989, he was hired as a news reporter by the fledgling TV channel TV3.

He soon built up a reputation among his colleagues and the public for his kindness, wit and love of a good story.

He retired from journalism in 2010 at the age of 67.

McNeil was born in Wellington in 1942 and spent his childhood in Otago, Taranaki and Hawke's Bay.

He met his wife, Jeanette, during an OE in Britain. Their three children include Seven Sharp reporter Sacha McNeil.

The funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.