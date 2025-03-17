Waititi criticised for comparing Seymour to lawns

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo: RNZ

The ACT Party is criticising Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi over a social media post that says his lawns are getting a "good f... hiding" because he's treating them like David Seymour.

Waititi's wife shared the post featuring a photo of him with a weedeater, saying she had told him to behave as though the grass was his ACT counterpart.

"Home after 3 weeks away, Lawns had a big rest and are now taller than me, I told him to just behave as though every piece of grass is a David Seymour, Lawns are getting a good fkn (sic) hiding," she wrote.

He then re-shared his wife's post.

Rawiri Waititi's post on Instagram. Photo: Rawiri Waititi / Instagram via RNZ

An ACT Party spokesperson criticised the post.

"Unfortunately, New Zealand needs to face up to a very sad and serious reality. We have a race-based party that preaches racial supremacy and violence, and we've turned a blind eye to it because they're Māori."

It's not the first time Waititi and Seymour have clashed over one another's rhetoric.

Te Pāti Māori has not responded to requests for comment.