The Green Party says it will regulate artificial intelligence (AI) so its benefits are shared with New Zealanders, not just the technology companies that operate them, if elected.

Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said AI should work for people and the planet, stating: "We don't work for AI."

"The Greens will regulate it responsibly, for the public good.

"Nothing about this technology is inevitable, neither the claims of existential destruction by tech billionaires nor the devastation of the financial bubble bursting forecast by economists.".

The party policy states:

AI will not replace human and democratic decision-making

data sovereignty and community consent are protected

AI operates within environmental limits

the benefits of AI are shared, not concentrated

AI tools are transparent, trustworthy and accountable.

"This is exactly why government is supposed to exist," Swarbrick continued, "to regulate what needs regulating, to ensure benefits are appropriately shared and harms minimised."

A policy document stated it would not allow "fully automated decisions for anything that could make a substantive difference to people's lives in any public services" and humans managing the tools must be able to make decisions.

It also called for greater protection of data and explicit consent standards for AI training data.

The Greens wanted mandatory environmental impact assessments for hyperscale AI data centres and new facilities to fully cover their own energy use.

The party also wanted stronger enforcement of tax law so companies could not take their profits offshore, and worker participation in decisions about workplace AI adoption.