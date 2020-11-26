Thursday, 26 November 2020

Wellington High School out of lockdown

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    Wellington High School was in lockdown this morning, but the situation has now been resolved.

    In a statement on its website, principal Dominic Killalea said police received credible information about a threat to the school.

    Students were asked to stay in classrooms and exams continued as all outside entry points to the school were locked.

    On its Facebook page, the school asked parents not to go to the school or phone as it would cause disruption to the management of the incident and potentially place staff and student safety at risk.

    "The situation we were managing has now been resolved with police support. All students, staff and persons on-site are safely accounted for.

    "Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions," Killalea said.

     

     

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter