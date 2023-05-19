Wellington hostel blaze: Man charged with arson

Police are still unable to confirm the Loafers Lodge death toll. Photo: NZ Herald

A man has been charged with two counts of arson over the deadly fire at a Wellington hostel.

The New Zealand Herald understands the man charged is in his 40s and was a resident of Loafers Lodge hostel in the suburb of Newtown, where the fire occurred early on Tuesday morning. He has lived in Wellington and Auckland before.

He was due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett confirmed in a statement last night he is confident police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

A police reconnaissance team began the work yesterday of recovering the first bodies from the central Wellington boarding house, with a karakia being carried out at the scene earlier.

Two bodies were retrieved and further recovery efforts are expected to resume today.

But authorities are still unable to confirm the death toll. Aside from the six already confirmed dead, there are up to 20 residents unaccounted for.

As the specialist police team scoured the building, Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander, said the process of finding bodies was a grim one.

“A reconnaissance team conducted an initial, preparatory examination of the building [on Wednesday] afternoon.

“The team reported significant damage to the interior of the building, confirming debris up to one metre high in some places.

“The scene examination, which will involve disaster victim identification officers, will be a methodical and painstaking process. The recovery of those who lost their lives in the fire will be the immediate priority for the team.”

The bodies will then be taken to Wellington Hospital’s mortuary “where there is a specific process for disaster victim identification”.

Given the challenging conditions teams will face, the examination will take several days to complete.

“The damage on the third floor is significant, the debris is piled high, and there is much for them to move and search underneath,” Bennett said.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all those impacted by this tragedy, particularly those who are still waiting for news of their loved ones.

“I can assure you that we are doing everything we can to recover those who lost their lives as quickly as possible, so that identification processes can commence, and we can get you the answers you need.”

By the end of Thursday, police hoped to have removed at least the first two bodies. A further two are expected to be removed today.