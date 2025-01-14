When do public holidays fall in 2025?

Photo: Getty Images

Back at work and already looking ahead to your next break?

Here are the key dates to be aware of for 2025 - and how you can use the least amount of annual leave for the longest stretch of time off across the year.

Waitangi Day 2025

Waitangi Day falls on a Thursday, so by using one annual leave day on Friday 7 February, you'll get a four-day weekend.

Easter weekend and Anzac Day 2025

These fall in the same week this year so, by booking annual leave for 14-17 and 22-24 April, you'll use seven days of annual leave, but get 16 days off work.

Matariki 2025

Take four days of annual leave 16-19 June and you'll have nine days out of the office.

Christmas and New Year 2025/26

Already thinking ahead to next summer? Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as the New Year's statutory holidays fall on a Thursday and Friday in 2025.

Use those stat days, along with six days of annual leave, to take off 22, 23 and 24 December, along with 29, 30 and 31 December to get a 16-day stretch of time off work.

When are the public and anniversary holidays in 2025?

New Year's Day - 1 January

Day after New Year's Day - 2 January

Wellington Anniversary - 20 January

Auckland Anniversary - 27 January

Nelson Anniversary - 3 February

Waitangi Day - 6 February

Taranaki Anniversary - 10 March

Otago Anniversary - 24 March

Good Friday - 18 April

Easter Monday - 21 April

Southland Anniversary - 22 April

Anzac Day - 25 April

King's Birthday - 2 June

Matariki - 20 June

South Canterbury Anniversary - 22 September

Hawke's Bay Anniversary - 24 October

Labour Day - 27 October

Marlborough Anniversary - 3 November

Canterbury Anniversary - 14 November

Chatham Islands Anniversary and Westland Anniversary - 1 December

Christmas Day - 25 December

Boxing Day - 26 December

What about school terms?

While exact start dates for individual schools differ, Term 1 starts between Monday 27 January and Friday 7 February (at the latest).

Term 1: 11 weeks long, with the last day being 11 April.

Term 2: Nine weeks. Begins 28 April and ends 27 June, and includes two public holidays; King's Birthday on Monday, 2 June and Matariki on Friday 20 June.

Term 3: 10 weeks. Begins 14 July and ends 19 September. There are no public holidays in Term 3.

Term 4: Begins 6 October and ends 19 December, and includes the Labour Day public holiday on October 27.

When are the term one school holidays?

The first lot of school holidays run from 12 April to 27 April and include Easter and Anzac Day.