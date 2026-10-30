Explainer - How you get your Warrant of Fitness is about to change. Here's what you need to know.

Starting Sunday, there are newly extended periods for many vehicles' Warrants of Fitness (WoF) - but also higher penalties for driving an unsafe vehicle or having an expired warrant.

What are the changes?

Starting Sunday, November 1:

people who buy a new light vehicle won't need to get their next WoF until the car is four years old

cars four to 14 years old will need a WoF every two years - this is being phased in gradually through 2027, as seen below

cars over 14 years old will need a WoF each year

motorcycles over four years old will also need a WoF each year

rental vehicles that require a Certificate of Fitness will need one every year.

(Light vehicles are essentially any vehicle with a maximum weight of less than 3.5 tonnes, so most cars, utes, vans, SUVs, etc - we'll just call them 'cars' for the most part here.)

Your current warrant's expiration date doesn't change, and the new inspection frequency kicks in after the next inspection.

Some changes are being phased in. From Sunday, 1 November light vehicles first registered on or after 1 November 2019 can get a warrant every two years. Then, from 1 November 2027, cars first registered from 1 November 2013 to 31 October 2019 will move to getting a WOF every two years.

Why are they changing this?

In introducing the changes last April, Transport Minister Chris Bishop said they would bring New Zealand in line with other countries like Japan and Australia.

"Compared to other countries, New Zealand has very frequent inspections for light vehicles," he said.

"Modern light vehicles are significantly safer and more reliable, but our rules haven't kept pace, imposing unnecessary costs on motorists."

Bishop has said the changes will save Kiwis money.

"These simple changes will deliver massive benefits for Kiwis. The cost-benefit analysis shows the changes are expected to deliver between $2.6 billion and $4.1 billion in net benefits over 30 years through reduced inspection fees, less time spent on compliance, and fewer unnecessary repairs."

But there are also higher penalties.

If your Warrant of Fitness has been expired for more than two months, the infringement fee will rise to $350 from $200.

For wheels or tyres that fail safety requirements, the fee will increase from $150 to $350. A court can also now impose a fine of up to $1000 for unsafe wheels or tyres.

Could a longer time between inspections cause safety issues?

Some have warned lengthening the time between vehicle inspections could lead to problems.

But NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) head of vehicle regulation Geoff Williamson said regular maintenance by owners is key to avoiding issues.

"Regular maintenance can stop small issues becoming serious safety problems. Check your tyres, lights, indicators, windscreen wipers and mirrors at least once a month and before a long trip.

"You also need to check that your brakes are working well, and that rust isn't affecting the safety of your vehicle. If you notice a problem, get it checked by a qualified mechanic."

Motor Trade Association head of advocacy James McDowall warned recently it could lead to more unsafe vehicles on the road.

"Problems just compound over time," he told RNZ's Morning Report. "If tyres are not being looked at, not only are these major safety concerns, but those tyres will get worse, then you'll have implications on your brakes.

"And if they're not addressed in that 12-month window, if they're left to get worse, and suddenly you're looking at brake pads, into rotors, potential suspension problems, and so ... it might save you $70 one check, but the repairs themselves could be much worse."

The AA's road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen wrote recently that AA members were split evenly between those for and against the WoF changes.

"We recognise that many Members will welcome less time spent booking and attending inspections; however, vehicle owners will need to become more vigilant," he wrote.

The AA also noted that it was wary about extending the first WoF for new vehicles to four years, as a vehicle's age isn't always a good indication of how it's been maintained or how much it's being used.

"A current WoF doesn't replace regular safety checks and servicing," Williamson said. "Don't wait until your next inspection to fix a safety issue."

NZTA said it will also soon launch a campaign to help people understand more about doing basic safety checks.

"The AA hopes that it does not lead to fewer safe cars on the road; it will be vital that the government monitors the real-world impacts closely to make sure safety stays strong," the AA's Thomsen wrote.