The body of a woman who was missing after jumping into a river while evading police in Ōpotiki on Sunday has been found.

Police said the body was discovered in the water near Moutohorā Island, north of Whakatāne, by a member of the public at 1.15pm on Tuesday.

Inspector Phil Gillbanks confirmed it was the 36-year-old woman who entered the Ōtara River mouth on Sunday, and said her death would be referred to the coroner.

"Police would like to thank our partner agencies, searchers, and the community for their efforts to return her to whanau. Our thoughts are with her whanau at this time.

"The IPCA have been notified, as is standard procedure."

The 33-year-old man who jumped with her has been arrested in Gisborne and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Tuesday.