Both National and Labour are stuck in the 20s in the latest 1News Verian poll - while the Opportunity Party continues to hold the balance of power.

The National Party has taken the lead, edging up 1 percentage point to 29%, while Labour has stood still on 28%.

However, this contrasts with the latest RNZ-Reid Research poll, which showed National plunging below 26%, and Labour also losing ground, but leading, on 30.8%.

The Greens maintained their recent bump in support in the 1News poll - holding the line at 16%.

New Zealand First was up 1 point to 10%, while Act dropped 2 points to 9%.

Opportunity registered 7%, up 1 point. Te Pāti Māori was on 1%.

Under one seat projection, both the right bloc of National, NZ First and Act, and the left bloc of Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Māori and Te Tai Tokerau, would have 58 seats.

That would leave Opportunity holding the balance of power with eight seats, based on 7% support.

Under an alternative projection based on different assumptions about the Māori electorates, the right bloc would have 58 seats and the left 54, but Opportunity would remain the kingmaker.

Elsewhere, National leader Christopher Luxon is still ahead of Labour’s Chris Hipkins in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, according to the 1News Verian poll.

The National Party leader is up 1 point to 20%, while Hipkins has climbed 4 points to remain close at 18%.

NZ First leader Winston Peters and Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick were on 9% and 7% respectively.

1News Verian poll: Preferred Prime Minister