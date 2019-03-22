Worker 'critical' after run over by fork-lift

A man is in a critical condition after being run over by a fork-lift while at work in Napier.

The accident happened about 4.30pm today at Pan Pac sawmill on State Highway 2, about 15km north of city's CBD.

Police arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later and confirmed that a man was in critical condition.

The incident has been reported to WorkSafe.

Pan Pac Forest Products Ltd is a New Zealand-based timber company employing 360 staff, with its Napier headquarters situated close to the Kaingaroa Forest.