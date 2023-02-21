Worker critically injured after hitting power cable

Unison staff were called to the scene after the incident to secure the area. Photo: NZ Herald

A worker installing a roadside sign has been critically injured after coming into contact with underground power cables in Rotorua.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the man was a third-party contractor who was digging in the area on Te Ngae Rd and had come into contact with Unison’s underground network and suffered an electric shock.

Directionz general manager Stephen Lincoln confirmed the person was a “long-term” employee at the company.

”They were installing a sign at the time, digging the foundation for a sign.”

He said the incident involved a transformer.

Lincoln said a Waikato manager had spoken to the person’s family and the family were on their way to Waikato Hospital.

”Our thoughts are with him and his family.”

Gough said Unison staff were called to the scene after the incident to secure the area and make it safe. Gough said Unison staff weren’t involved in the work being carried out when the incident happened and there would no doubt be an investigation in the future.

”All our thoughts and best wishes go out to the man and his whānau.”

A police spokeswoman said police, ambulance and fire services were called to the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Marguerita St at 7.17am.

The person was working around a transformer, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances, one helicopter, and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and one patient in critical condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.

WorkSafe has been notified.

Owner of nearby business Advance Steel Engineering Brett Hamilton said he lost power about 7.15am.

He said Unison was working on it now and he hoped power would be restored within the hour.

”I’ve got 10 guys standing around cleaning floors. I’ve got guys up the road working and guys at other places working so it’s probably not too bad.”