WorkSafe under fire over forestry death response

Jason Rawiri died on October 14 in a logging accident at Ngātapa near Gisborne. Photo: Supplied

WorkSafe is under fire for failing to attend the nation’s latest forestry fatality, with stunned worker advocates labelling the decision to instead send police disrespectful to the dead man and his whānau.

Jason Rawiri, 42, died on October 14 in a logging accident at Ngātapa near Gisborne.

His wife Carol says it's understood he was hit by a falling tree minutes after finishing his shift in what is being described as a "one in a billion freak accident".

Rawiri was from Ngāruawāhia but had worked in the Gisborne area for McIndoe Logging for six years and the wider industry since the age of 18.

The forestry stalwart - known as "Base" - was loyal, hard-working, respected and loved. His death has sent shockwaves through the forestry community.

Video on social media shows his coffin being carried on the back of a McIndoe Logging truck to his final resting place at Taupiri Maunga Urupa following his tangi at Waikeri Marae on Wednesday, attended by about 2500 mourners.

Another video shows a logging crew revving chainsaws to honour their fallen brother on a hilltop overlooking Poverty Bay.

Carol said Rawiri's death had left a "chasm" in her life.

"He was a humble and modest man who loved me and our family and had a plethora of good friends and mates who adored him. Jason had the X-factor. There was something special about Jason."

It was his boss Rodney McIndoe's idea to send Jason off on his favourite truck following the tangi.

"He said, 'Carol, what do you think'. I said, "Rodney, Jason would be absolutely chuffed. He would be grinning from ear to ear."

Carol, who had to identify Rawiri's body on the Friday night, said she was grateful to have spent time with him just before his death and had the chance to say goodbye one last time.

"He sent me a lovely text saying, 'I can't wait to see you when I'm home from work tonight'... and then I got the phone call."

Forestry is one of the nation's deadliest industries, with nearly 50 deaths recorded in the last decade.

Tāngata Humāria Charitable Trust is an organisation campaigning for safer work conditions in the forestry sector.

Trustee Candice Gate told the Herald Rawiri's death was the 13th on the East Coast in 12 years.

"This has got to stop."

Forestry worker Jason Rawiri, 42 - known as "Brother Base" - was supporting his partner and her children. Photo / Supplied

She was appalled that WorkSafe chose not to send an investigator to the accident site - only a short drive from Gisborne city - instead relying on police to conduct a scene investigation.

Gate questioned whether police had the expertise and experience to gather necessary evidence at a forestry fatality for any potential prosecution.

She believed WorkSafe should have prioritised its resources, particularly in light of the industry's deadly record and the number of young Māori men dying on the East Coast.

"Given our abysmal health and safety record in fatalities through forestry in the Gisborne region, what are WorkSafe resources being allocated to? What is more important than coming to a fatality and giving Jason and his whānau the respect they deserve in terms of a thorough and full investigation? I'm gobsmacked."

A WorkSafe spokesman said the agency had opened an investigation.

He confirmed police attended the site and conducted a scene examination, including aerial photography "on WorkSafe's behalf" as per a memorandum of understanding agreed between the two agencies.

WorkSafe reviewed the information before releasing the accident scene back to contractors.

The New Zealand Herald asked whether WorkSafe was confident police had the necessary expertise and experience to conduct scene investigations at a forestry fatality. The spokesman said police sometimes carried out these duties, most commonly at work-related road accidents.

"WorkSafe will always review the information gathered by police before allowing a scene to be released to ensure it's thorough and appropriate information has been collected.

"WorkSafe can still visit the site to gather information if needed before releasing the scene, but this was not necessary in this instance. Police aren't carrying out the formal investigation."

Tāngata Humāria Charitable Trust trustee Candice Gate says too many young Maori men are dying in the forestry industry. Photo / Supplied

Gate said one-in-four Tairāwhiti people were dependent on forestry for their income but workers were paying a huge price through injury and death.

"This industry is dangerous by design. There are systemic issues all the way from WorkSafe down that have our people paying with their lives.

"They are cutting our whakapapa lines off and just lining the next lot up. They are in our schools trying to encourage our kids to get into forestry. We haven't even worked out what killed their fathers as we're trying to recruit their sons."

Gate said the trust had met with local MP Kiri Allan and contacted Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood to request a dedicated safety plan to address the number of forestry deaths.

"While we await action the local death count rises again. It is time for some upstream accountability, safety in design and meaningful change."

First Union assistant general secretary Louisa Jones said she was "deeply concerned" that police were attending fatalities instead of specialist WorkSafe investigators.

"It's really disappointing. I definitely want to know what has happened here. It's so alarming the continuing deaths in the forestry sector. It's deeply concerning."

Jones said there were examples where WorkSafe had chosen not to prosecute over fatal accidents, but successful private prosecution had subsequently occurred.

"What does that say about the depth of investigation? It needs to end.

"We can't just rely on police because this is a specific sector problem and we need specific sector knowledge and experience."

Jones planned to raise her concerns with the Forestry Industry Safety Council on which she sits.

Rodney McIndoe declined to comment and police were unable to respond before deadline.