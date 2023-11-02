Wrong-way motorway madness caught on camera

Video footage has captured the moment a car headed the wrong way down Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway this morning.

The footage, supplied to The New Zealand Herald, shows the red Suzuki Swift being driven south in the northbound lane of the motorway.

A truck pulls in front of the Swift to try and stop it from continuing down the wrong way and as it tries to move past, other vehicles also pull in front, blocking the car from going any further.

A witness who saw the whole thing unfold from his office window told the Herald it was “great driving” from the people who intercepted the car.

“He [the driver] tried to pull around the Ute, tried to pull further into the two fastest lanes and then believe it or not, these other guys just brake and stop completely allowing him to do a complete u-turn, and off he went down the motorway again.”

“It’s rather horrific but it was very, very good driving on the part of the people on the motorway that avoided a bad accident because once he was blocked off by those people did he then turn around and go the right way.”

“The vehicle was sighted getting on and off the motorway at Neilsen Street,” the spokesperson said.

The same vehicle was also reported to have done a u-turn away from oncoming traffic on the Queenstown Road off ramp. Thankfully, there were no accidents due to this dangerous driving, and police have been unable to find the driver responsible.”