Yanfei Bao search returns to areas near Christchurch

Yanfei Bao has been missing since July 19. Photo: Supplied

Police investigating the suspected murder of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao nearly three months ago remain “determined” to find her as they continue the search in coming days.

Bao was last seen alive on July 19, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St in the suburb of Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Her alleged murderer, Tinjun Cao, was named after he did not apply to continue interim name suppression.

On Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said staff alongside the Specialist Search Group would look in the Motukarara and Greenpark areas tomorrow, possibly extending into Friday.

“Police remain dedicated and committed to finding Ms Bao, continuously reviewing and assessing search locations and conducting inquiries."

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, earlier told The New Zealand Herald search locations were identified through “investigative work and information from the public”.

Police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Greenpark area using search experts over ground, water and in the sky.

Cao earlier appeared in the High Court at Christchurch via audio-visual link before Justice Cameron Mander. He denies charges of kidnapping and murder.

The 52-year-old Bryndwr man had only been living in New Zealand for several months and was remanded in custody to reappear on November 10.

A tentative trial date has been set for October 21 next year, for four weeks.

• If you have any information about the case, call the police on 105 or report it online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using the ‘Update Report’ section. Reference file number 230720/5911.