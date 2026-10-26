The recent failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee, where she survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital only to wake up in a hospital, has once again turned capital punishment into a topic of conversation.

For people of faith, this disturbing event provides more than a legal or political talking point. It exposes a theological crisis regarding human sovereignty, the limits of state power, and the inescapable reality of human fallibility.

To truly understand this crisis, we must look past the flattened label of ‘‘murderer’’ and acknowledge Pike’s full, broken personhood. Sentenced to death at just 20-years-old, her life was defined by a severe history of childhood abuse, trauma, and mental illness.

Acknowledging her humanity does not erase her crimes, but it forces us to confront how state-sanctioned killing fails to address the structural brokenness that produces violence.

At the heart of a Christian theological critique of the death penalty is the doctrine of the Imago Dei, the belief that every human being is made in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:27). This inherent dignity is not granted by civil authorities, nor can it be stripped away by human criminality or psychological illness.

This belief drives a fundamental clash between two competing frameworks: retributive justice and restorative justice.

While scripture contains historical structures of retributive law ("an eye for an eye"), the overarching arc of the biblical witness is toward a theology of restorative justice, which is informed by possibilities of grace, redemption, and healing, as evident in the life and teaching of Jesus.

Herein lies a deep cultural irony: while the US political landscape frequently leverages Christian messaging, its legal system often doubles down on strict retributive vengeance rather than the transformative, restorative grace central to the Gospels.

When the state terminates a life, it closes the earthly door to repentance and transformation.

Furthermore, a profound hypocrisy of scale dictates who is ultimately condemned to death row.

Capital punishment is almost exclusively inflicted on marginalised individuals within domestic legal systems. Yet, the architects and agents of large-scale war crimes and international atrocities will never face the death penalty, even if brought before international courts like the ICC.

This double standard reveals that capital punishment is not about absolute cosmic justice. It is about the selective, uneven exercise of state power.

When a state does choose to execute, a botched killing strips away the clinical, sanitary illusions of modern capital punishment, revealing the raw violence beneath. The mechanical failures of the execution chamber serve as a stark, visceral reminder of human limitation.

This lesson is not foreign to our own backyard. Long before New Zealand fully abolished the practice, we wrestled deeply with the moral and practical weight of the gallows. The death penalty for murder was briefly abolished in 1941, only to be reinstated in 1950.

The turning point in the national conscience came with New Zealand’s last execution, the hanging of Walter Bolton in 1957 at Mount Eden Prison.

Bolton was convicted of poisoning his wife with arsenic, but his trial was plagued by controversy, and doubts about his guilt lingered. Worse still, reports surfaced that the hanging had been horribly botched, and that Bolton had slowly strangled to death rather than dying instantly.

The moral weight of potentially executing an innocent man, combined with the inherent cruelty of a failed execution, galvanised public opposition. In 1961, Parliament held a free vote, permanently removing the death penalty for murder from the Crimes Act, before removing it for all crimes in 1989.

The historical lesson from New Zealand and the contemporary crisis in the United States point to the same theological truth: human justice is inherently broken when it tries to mirror divine finality.

As Pope Francis noted in 2018, the death penalty is inadmissible because it attacks the inviolability and dignity of the person.

From a faith-based perspective, we are called to look past the political rhetoric of crime and control and ask fundamental questions about who we are.

If we believe in a God of resurrection and unmerited grace, our theology must champion a restorative justice system that simultaneously upholds accountability, public safety and rehabilitation.

The botched execution chamber is a monument to human error. It bids us to remember that our role is not to judge with ultimate finality, but to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God.