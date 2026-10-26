New Zealand golfing great Dame Lydia Ko has been forced to publicly make a statement after being caught up a political stoush in South Korea.

On social media Dame Lydia denied claims she had given private golf lessons to South Korea's first lady, Kim Hea Kyung, on the same day that a fire in Seoul injured a number of people.

As reported by Golf Week, The Korea JoongAng Daily said in a Facebook post on Monday that Joo Jin-woo of the People Power Party named the Kiwi as the professional golfer who gave lessons to Kim, who is the wife of president Lee Jae Myung.

"The contents of the article reported today are not true and have absolutely no relation to me," Ko wrote on Instagram.

"In particular, on the date mentioned in the article, I was attending an official event for a sponsor, and I have no connection whatsoever to the reported claims.

"Going forward, if false information that has not been verified is circulated, or if articles, posts, or comments damage my reputation, I intend to take legal action as appropriate depending on the circumstances."

The Korea Times reported South Korea's ruling party intends to file legal action against Joo.

Ko, an LPGA Hall of Fame golfer, did not play in South Korea last week.

She is scheduled to play in Malaysia this week.