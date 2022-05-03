Latest poll: National continues rise over Labour

National leader Christopher Luxon (L) and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

Labour has suffered a dramatic drop in support in a new political poll.

National has shot up to 40.5 percent support, up 9.5 points in tonight's Newshub-Reid Research poll.

Labour meanwhile has dropped 6.1 points to 38.2 percent.

Act has dropped 1.6 points to 6.4 percent and the Green Party is down 1.2 points to 8.4 percent.

Te Pāti Māori has increased its share of the vote by 0.5 points to 2.5 percent.

Of the parties outside Parliament, NZ First was on 1.7 percent, The Opportunities Party 0.9 percent and Conservative Party 0.7 percent.

The numbers would give National 51 seats and Act 8, still short of the 61 required to form a majority in 120-seat House.

Labour would get 48 seats and Green Party 10, also not enough to get back into power.

If Te Pāti Māori held Waiariki it would get three seats, and occupy the kingmaker position.

For preferred prime minister, Jacinda Ardern experienced a seven point drop to 36.3 percent.

National leader Christopher Luxon meanwhile saw a 6.1 point bump to 23.9 percent.

However, despite National polling highest it would not be able to form a government, with Te Pāti Māori continuing to rule out working with the Act Party.

Ardern told Newshub the results reflected a "really hard time".

The poll results came as Newshub also revealed the majority of Kiwis wanted the Government to do more to address the cost of living.

Asked if they thought the Government was doing enough to address the "cost of living crisis", 15.2 percent said "yes" and 77 percent "no".

Just over a quarter, 26.6 percent, of Labour voters said they thought the Government had done enough, while 60.1 percent said it hadn't.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted from April 18 to 27, and had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

Recent polls have placed National slightly above Labour, the last one in April by Taxpayers' Union-Curia put the Opposition one point ahead.

This followed a 1News-Kantar poll in March that had National on 39 percent and Labour 37 percent. It was the first time National has been ahead of Labour since February 2020, a month before the Covid 19 pandemic tore through the world and New Zealand was plunged into lockdown.

The Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll in April had National climb 2.5 points to 37.8 percent, just 1 point ahead of Labour, which was on 36.8 percent, up 0.6 points.

The Greens came in next on 9.4 percent, down 3 points. Act also fell, down 2.8 points to 8.4 percent.

Te Pāti Māori meanwhile surged 3.5 points to 3.6 percent.

On those numbers the Labour-Green bloc would have 58 seats, 46 for Labour and 12 for the Greens.

That would put them ahead of National and Act, who would have 57 seats, 47 for National and 10 for Act.

This would make Te Pāti Māori kingmaker. They would have 5 seats, giving them the balance of power.