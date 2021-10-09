Class Act ten years on: Kaikorai Valley College

Where are they now?

2011: Head boy at his school,was the Otago 800m men’s champion and won silver in the event at the South Island secondary schools athletics championships. The treatment he received for a serious knee injury inspired him to want to study physiotherapy.

2021: Jowsey is a physiotherapist for the Motus Health Network in Christchurch. Recent knee surgery has kept his running participation ‘‘pretty minimal’’ recently but he is working on returning to the sport.

2011:was head girl, an Otago age-group footballrepresentative and a New Zealand under-17 triallist in 2010. She planned to study early childhood education.2021: Walker is the manager at Waitaki Valley Preschool in Kurow and studying for a postgraduate diploma in leadership with Te Rito Maioha. She hopes to do a master’s in education next year. She plays football for Roslyn Wakari AFC in Dunedin, where sheis the women’s club captain.