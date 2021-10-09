Saturday, 9 October 2021

Class Act ten years on: Kaikorai Valley College

    By Kim Dungey
    1. News
    2. School News

    Where are they now?

    2011:  Head boy at his school, Ben Jowsey was the Otago 800m men’s champion and won silver in the event at the South Island secondary schools athletics championships. The treatment he received for a serious knee injury  inspired him to want to study physiotherapy.

    2021: Jowsey is a physiotherapist for the Motus Health Network in Christchurch. Recent knee surgery has kept his running participation ‘‘pretty minimal’’ recently but he is working on returning to the sport.

     

     

    2011: Jordyn Walker was head girl, an Otago age-group football
    representative and a New Zealand under-17 triallist in 2010. She planned to study early childhood education.
    2021: Walker is the manager at Waitaki Valley Preschool in Kurow and studying for a postgraduate diploma in leadership with Te Rito Maioha. She hopes to do a master’s in education next year. She plays football for Roslyn Wakari AFC in Dunedin, where she
    is the women’s club captain.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter