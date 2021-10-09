Class Act ten years on: Lawrence Area School

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Where are they now?
2011: Head girl, Brianna Soper (nee Watt) had received school academic and diligence awards. She hoped to study biomedical sciences and work in the health sector.
2021: A registered nurse at Dunedin Hospital, Soper gained a bachelor of nursing, a postgraduate certificate and a diploma in health sciences (endorsed in advanced clinical nursing practice). She has also almost completed her master’s.