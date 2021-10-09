Saturday, 9 October 2021

Class Act ten years on: Lawrence Area School

    By Kim Dungey
    Where are they now?

    2011: Head girl, Brianna Soper (nee Watt) had received school academic and diligence awards. She hoped to study biomedical sciences and work in the health sector.
    2021: A registered nurse at Dunedin Hospital, Soper gained a bachelor of nursing, a postgraduate certificate and a diploma in health sciences (endorsed in advanced clinical nursing practice). She has also almost completed her master’s.

