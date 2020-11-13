Zombies engulfing Gore enough to test the toughest fighters

Ben King, Year 10, St Peter’s College.

By now, fighting off zombies seemed to be as easy as dropping the year 7s at bull rush.

Smitty and Johnna had worked like a well-oiled machine, knowing each other’s next steps and thoughts, with simple gestures.

Lugging supplies back after a busy day of looting seemed about as peaceful as a clear summer night sky.

This was changed easily with a sudden darkness that engulfed Gore, and mobs of zombies flooded from every possible direction.

After a glance at each other, Johnna and Smitty started to bolt through the main street of Gore, dashing through the alley near Cafe Ambience, but were quick to realise they were going to have to try and wait out the colossal mob.

After hours passed in the kebab shop, they decided to check outside.

Smitty tried opening the back door to check if the mob had passed, but it ended up being as bundi as Nan’s clothes line and it jumped off the hinges with a massive crash.

Most, if not all the zombies, turned their attention toward the kebab shop, so Smitty quickly grabbed the door and tried to jam the hinges back on to the wall.

But this seemed impossible because the walls were rotten and had been the reason why the door fell off.

Hours of spraying zombies made no progress and they had been forced back into the kebab shop.

Now without ammo, they had limited options.

They had boarded up the doors with furniture, but this wouldn’t hold much longer.

Before they burst through, Smitty started giving Johnna everything he had: his gun, a knife, a flashlight and the bottle opener his dad gave him on Crate Day.

"Stay alive and find other survivors," Smitty said.

Johnna realised what was happening when Smitty finished the manliest hug you’d ever see.

Smitty tore down the furniture and threw himself into the crowd of zombies to distract them.

Johnna made his way outside after him, trying to hold back tears filled with a great deal of emotion, and held up an item into Smitty eyesight.

One last round.

Smitty gave a simple nod and closed his eyes.



