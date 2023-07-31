The South Today bulletin: Monday, July 31

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, 31 July, 2023.

Top stories: The long-running Beaumont Bridge project finally opens to the public, but foot traffic leads the way; The Forest Lodge orchard leads the way in the horticulture industry, with its environmentally friendly tractor; and a vocal little dog has been training hard, for a mission to save some endangered native frogs.



The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.