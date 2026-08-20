Twins Eloise and Portia Smith, 11, were spotted in the limelight at Centre Stage on Sunday performing their item One-Eyed Purple People-Eater for the Open Song and Dance Duet under-12 section, of the Invercargill Tap Dancing Association’s seasonal showcase tournament. It has been 50 years since the association’s first dancers tapped their way on to Southland stages. The association plans to celebrate its half century milestone with a meet and greet, dinner and tap show between Friday, October 16 and Sunday, October 18. Photo: Toni McDonald