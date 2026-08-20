More residents have expressed concerns someone could be seriously injured unless the speed limit on Bluff Rd is reduced. But NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) media manager Jarrod Booker said it could only consider a speed limit change when funding was available to review and implement it. The agency also rejected suggestions community calls for a reduction had fallen on deaf ears, saying it “always listens to and considers public feedback, as we’ve done previously for Bluff Highway at Clifton’’. Bluff Rd resident Douglas Boutherway, who has lived in Invercargill all his life and worked in the transport industry, said he believed the 100kmh speed limit was too high, particularly given increased heavy vehicle traffic volumes, which had risen since the opening Bluff Rd-Elles Rd roundabout about 1km away. “You’re getting more cars, more houses on the main road down past me now. “Things have heated up with logging trucks. “It’s 100kmh — it’s far too fast. “Somebody’s going to get hurt one of these days.” New signage had been installed requesting heavy vehicle drivers to refrain from using air brakes in the residential area. Rumble strips were also installed without residential consultation and later removed after complaints were received. Mr Boutherway would like someone from NZTA to make a visit and spend a reasonable amount of time to “count the number of bloody trucks’’. The Bluff Community Board has drafted a letter to NZTA to also request the speed limit on Bluff Rd at Ocean Beach to be reduced from 100kmh to 70kmh, which would provide a buffer zone before vehicles entered the township. Board chairman Ray Fife said the request was being made in the interests of residents’ safety. “We know that a reduction in speed can minimise harm in the event of a motor vehicle collision, and the additional transitional space — for drivers to gradually go from 100kmh to 70kmh and then 50kmh — would give those behind the wheel time to adjust to a changed speed environment.” Mr Fife said the board had made similar requests to NZTA in the past, but they had not been considered during recent Southland speed limit reviews. He struggled to understand what costs could be preventing a speed limit change when the most obvious requirement appeared to be replacing road signage. An invitation would be extended to NZTA representatives to attend a board meeting to discuss what would be needed to achieve a change. Mr Booker said proposed speed limit changes must align with land transport rules. “The current limit at this location is the permitted speed limit. “Additionally, we can only consider a change request when we have the funding to plan, consult, set and put in place the change.” The Southland Express has requested information about funding prioritisation, what costs are involved and how long the process typically takes. In July, the Otago Daily Times published a similar case in Ettrick where a reduced speed zone was extended 230m and would cost an estimated $15,000 to implement the changes. Costs included planning, road signs, markings, installation costs, overheads, consultation and administration. NZTA declined the Southland Express’ questions saying the information would need to be handled through the Official Information Act. In the meantime, NZTA said concerned members of the public could make requests through its website. Invercargill City Council consenting and environment group manager Jonathan Shaw said members of the public were able to provide feedback and suggest speed limit changes to the state highway network directly to NZTA. But when the section of network fell within the city boundary, the council was able to provide additional support. “Invercargill residents who wish to raise concerns with council can speak to elected members during the public forum portion of council meetings or contact council’s roading team directly. “Residents can also reach out to elected members, who can lobby and advocate for change on their behalf.” toni.mcdonald@alliedmedia.co.nz