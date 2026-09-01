A Civil Defence group has penned a letter to the local government minister asking for emergency work to be exempt from rates capping.

Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group warned in the recent letter it could be difficult for authorities to maintain capabilities if emergency activities were subject to capping.

“We therefore respectfully request that government give specific consideration to exempting emergency management activities from any future rates capping regime,” group chairman Phil Morrison wrote.

“… or alternatively provide a dedicated funding mechanism that ensures communities are not exposed to increased risk through unintended funding constraints.”

Local Government Minister Simon Watts last week pushed ahead with plans to cap council rates at 4%. He said the legislation would put “a brake on excessive increases” and help with the cost of living.

Mr Morrison noted Parliament was considering reform through the Emergency Management Bill which he said placed more expectation on local authorities and emergency management.

He said the group supported the intent of the reforms, but increased expectations needed to be matched with “sufficient and reliable funding mechanisms”.

Dated August 12, the letter was addressed to Mr Watts and included an agenda for a Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group on Friday.

That meeting also included a report on ongoing work to understand the potential future fallout of a tsunami-causing landslide in Fiordland.

Following the rates cap announcement, Local Government New Zealand expressed concern that “something will have to give”.

Mr Watts has been approached for comment.

The minister earlier said there would be “limited circumstances” where councils could apply for an exemption, such as recovering from a natural disaster.

“Exemptions will not be granted lightly and will only be available in exceptional circumstances where there is strong justification,” Mr Watts said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.